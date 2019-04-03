Senate Democrats Ask FBI to Investigate Mar-a-Lago Security Vulnerabilities Following Arrest

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Senate Democrats asked the FBI on April 3, 2019 to investigate security vulnerabilities at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club after a woman from China was arrested and was found carrying four cellphones and a thumb drive infected with malware.
By Associated Press
2:27 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democrats are asking the FBI to investigate potential security vulnerabilities at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the arrest of a woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device containing computer malware.

Chuck Schumer of New York and other Democrats wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday. They said the incident, in their words, “raises very serious questions regarding security vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago, which foreign intelligence services have reportedly targeted.” The woman, Yujing Zhang, briefly gained access to the club after lying about why she was there.

The Democrats previously asked Wray to investigate a Trump campaign donor from Florida who is the founder and onetime owner of a spa that has been implicated in an alleged human-trafficking ring. They said the FBI hasn’t responded.

