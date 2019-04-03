Brexit Prompts First Tie Vote in Britain's House of Commons Since 1993

(LONDON) — A Brexit-related vote in Britain’s House of Commons has ended in a tie, the first time that has happened in a quarter-century.
In an illustration of politicians’ deadlock over Britain’s exit from the European Union, Wednesday’s vote ended in a 310-310 draw.
Under Parliament’s rules, the speaker of the House has tie-breaking power. Speaker John Bercow cast his vote with the noes. He said that was in keeping with the principle that “it is not for the chair to create a majority that otherwise doesn’t exist.”
The result means lawmakers have rejected the idea of holding a third day of voting on alternative Brexit options Monday.
Bercow says the last time a vote in the Commons ended in a tie was in 1993.