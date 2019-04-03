While the Rihanna Navy eagerly awaits a rumored new album from the singer, it appears that the baddest of bad gals is also content to merely revisit her past discography at the moment.

Thanks to social media posts, fans discovered on Wednesday that the innovative beauty mogul celebrated her widely acclaimed Fenty Beauty line with an over-the-top bash in London that included singing karaoke with top makeup artists and influencers. One of the biggest treats of the night was getting to see YouTube star and beauty influencer Jackie Aina singing Rih’s 2007 hit, “Rehab” alongside the singer herself.

Rihanna didn’t just stop at singing her own tunes, however; she also danced to her music, blessing her guests with a spirited performance of “Wild Thoughts.” She solidified her status as the life of the party hyping the crowd with a money gun during renditions of City Girls’ “Act Up” and singing her heart out to Brandy and Monica’s beloved track, “The Boy Is Mine.”

See Rihanna live her best life below.

