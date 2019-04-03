U.S. Tourist Kidnapped at Gunpoint in a Uganda National Wildlife Park

The Crater Area in Queen Elizabeth National Park with view of the Rwenzori (Ruwenzori) Mountains in Kases, Uganda in February. On April 3, 2019 Ugandan authorities said a U.S. citizen and a local driver have been kidnapped in the wildlife park.
Martin Zwick—REDA/CO/UIG/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:07 AM EDT

(KAMPALA, Uganda) — Ugandan authorities say a U.S. citizen and a local driver have been kidnapped in a national wildlife park.

A statement Wednesday from the Uganda Media Centre said the two missing people were taken in an ambush on Tuesday by four gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The statement said four other tourists were “left abandoned and unharmed” and later were taken to safety after reporting the incident to authorities.

It said a rescue party of police, military and game rangers has been sent to find the abducted people.

Kidnappings in Uganda’s protected areas are rare. Queen Elizabeth National Park, in southwest Uganda, is a popular safari destination in this East African country.

