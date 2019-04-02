Mexico Avocados Have Biggest Price Surge in 10 Years Amid Trump's Threat to Close the U.S.-Mexico Border

Hass avocados in Los Angeles, California on January 22, 2015. The avocado has become the United States new favorite fruit with more than 4.25 billion sold last year. The Hass variety make up 95% of all avocados eaten in the United States and 85% of avocados are imported, mainly from Mexico.
MARK RALSTON—AFP/Getty Images
By James Attwood / Bloomberg
6:05 PM EDT

One gauge of avocado prices is having its biggest gain in almost a decade as consumers weigh the latest rhetoric from Donald Trump on his threat to close the U.S. border with Mexico, a major supplier of the fruit.

The Mexico City Hass price from Michoacan, the heartland of Mexican avocado production, jumped 34 percent on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day gain since April 13, 2009.

There are a couple of possible drivers for the spike. It may be due to increased demand in anticipation of a border shutdown, or it follows Trump’s toned down rhetoric on a possible closing. For Rabobank analyst Roland Fumasi, it’s probably more about the former — a demand shift to get product into the U.S. quickly, in case the border is closed.

Mexican avocados account for 75 percent to 80 percent of U.S. consumption, and California for about 16 percent, according to data from the Haas Avocado Board. Chile and Peru supply most of the rest. Avocado, once mainly confined to dips and salads, is now seen as a super-food thanks to its nutritional characteristics and smooth texture. Some people even eat their pits roasted.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE