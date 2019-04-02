White House Dials Back President Trump's Threat to Close Mexican Border

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to journalists outside the West Wing of the White House on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are pulling back on President Trump's threat to shut the Mexican border as soon as this week.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG / AP
1:08 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Trump administration officials are pulling back the president’s threat to shut the southern border as soon as this week.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the administration is “looking at all options” on whether to close entry ports and what the impact would be.

Last week, Trump said he’d close the border as the number of migrants coming to the U.S. has surged. He’s threatened that before.

Delays at entry points are already mounting. That’s because as many as 2,000 border officers assigned to check trucks and cars are being shifted to deal with migrant crowds. Wait times at Brownsville, Texas, were 180 minutes Monday, double the wait last year. And there were 150 trucks in Otay Mesa, California, still waiting when the border station closed for the day.

