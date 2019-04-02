A Louisiana Teen Has Set the Record as the Youngest Pilot to Fly Solo Around the World

A Piper PA-32R plane is seen in this picture taken on April 9, 2018.
Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:42 AM EDT

(MONROE, La.) — It’s now official: A Louisiana teenager is the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

Look up “Mason Andrews” at http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com, and there he is: “Youngest person to circumnavigate by aircraft, solo.”

The Monroe resident was 18 years and 163 days old when he landed his Piper PA-32 Lance in Monroe on Oct. 6. The previous record-holder, Lachlan Smart of Queensland, Australia, was 71 days older.

Andrews’ trip took 180 flight hours over 76 days, including nearly three weeks stuck in the Philippines by typhoons.

The News-Star reports that Andrews’ family learned during the weekend that his record had been certified.

Andrews tells KNOE-TV he’s aiming at another record. He won’t say what it is, but says it could be the biggest aviation achievement in a decade.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE