Malaysia's Ex-PM Najib Razak Disputes $368 Million Tax Bill Ahead of His Corruption Trial

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak exits the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Aug. 8, 2018.
Ore Huiying—Getty Images
By Anisah Shukry / Bloomberg
2:34 AM EDT

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak disputed a hefty new tax bill shortly before the start of his first trial related to 1MDB corruption charges.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Najib said he never shirked his responsibility to pay personal taxes every year. It came in response to a report in the Edge, citing unidentified sources, that Inland Revenue Board issued him an extra tax bill of around 1.5 billion ringgit ($368 million) for 2011 to 2017.

Najib dismissed the penalty as “propaganda” and said it can be challenged according to the law. He also questioned who leaked the information.

“This doesn’t mean I did not pay taxes every year or have overdue taxes,” Najib wrote. The revenue board didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

Najib on Wednesday is set to face seven of the 42 counts of corruption and embezzlement over his role in state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

