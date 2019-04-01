Four people were found dead inside a business in Mandan, N. D., on Monday morning, and police are now treating the case as a “multiple homicide investigation” with a suspect still at large.

Police responded to a medical call around 7:30 a.m. Monday and found the bodies of three men and one woman inside the building for RJR Maintenance & Management, a property management company in Mandan that employs 21 people, according to its website.

“This is rare. This is a rare scene, and that’s about all I can really say about the crime scene without going too much into the investigation,” Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said at a press conference Monday night. “It’s been a long day, and it’s going to be a long investigation.”

Police have not yet released the victims’ names, and Ziegler declined to confirm their cause of death, how they were found, when they died or what the perpetrator’s motive might have been.

He said no suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case, though police questioned and released a few RJR employees on Monday. Ziegler said the suspected killer is not believed to be one of the four people found dead inside the building, but he declined to reveal any leads on the suspect.

“Until we catch whoever did it, we’ll be looking for them,” Ziegler said at the press conference.

Although the suspect remains at large, he described the killings as “an isolated incident” and said police do not believe the general public is in danger.

“With the evidence that we have down there, there is no indication that the public in general is in danger,” he said.

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.