Tom Brady's First Ever Tweet Was an April Fools Joke

Tom Brady celebrates after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brady sent his first tweet on April 1, 2019 making New England Patriots fans go into a frenzy after he made an April Fools joke that he was retiring.
Kevin C. Cox—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:09 PM EDT

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — Don’t. Even. Joke.

New England Patriots fans who forgot that Monday is April Fools’ Day might have been panicking when quarterback Tom Brady tweeted that he had decided to retire.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has joined Twitter and his first post said simply: “I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting.” An email from a Twitter spokeswoman confirmed the account, but it also referred to the fact that the tweet came on April Fools’ Day.

About an hour later, Brady sent out a second tweet that said, “Was this a bad joke?”

Brady is a 41-year-old, three-time NFL MVP who has to stop playing some time. But after leading New England to the title last year, there’s no indication that he’s slowing down.

And anyway, is this how he would announce it?

Even tight end Rob Gronkowski, who actually retired last month, did so with a lengthy Instagram post.

Neither Brady’s agent nor the Patriots immediately responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE