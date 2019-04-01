Climate Protesters Strip Down in U.K. Parliament, but Brexit Debate Continues Anyway

11 Extinction Rebellion activists stripped off in a bid to draw politicians attention to the Climate and Ecological Crisis in the House of Commons public gallery as British Members of Parliament debate indicative votes on Brexit in Parliament on April 1, 2019.
Extinction Rebellion—EPA/EFE/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
2:38 PM EDT

(LONDON) — A dozen demonstrators have been arrested after stripping off in Britain’s House of Commons to protest climate change.

The protesters stripped down to their underpants in the public gallery Monday while lawmakers were debating Brexit. Some had slogans including “SOS” and “stop wasting time” written on their bodies.

The group Extinction Rebellion said the protest was an attempt “to draw politicians’ attention to the climate and ecological crisis.”

Police officers removed the protesters, some of whom had glued their hands to a glass barrier. Police said they were arrested on suspicion of “outraging public decency.”

Lawmakers continued debating Brexit, with some making reference to the disruption. Conservative legislator Nick Boles said “it has long been a thoroughly British trait to be able to ignore pointless nakedness.”

