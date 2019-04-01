Mr. Potato is out of a job on April Fools’ Day.

In what can only be a deeply concerning prank, Hasbro “announced” Monday that Mr. Potato Head got the boot in favor of the hip new toy: Mr. Avo Head.

“It’s no guaccident that the avocado was chosen to replace the carby potato,” Hasbro said in an April Fools’ Day statement. “Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head will no longer be a star carb character and will be replaced with his soon to be Insta-famous rival, Mr. Avo Head.”

Rough stuff.

Avo man has glasses, a beard, a man bun, and headphones and is about a thousand times more on-trend than his mustachioed predecessor.

From what we know about Avo man thus far, he is ruthless.

For instance, a promotional image of the new toy shows him pictured alongside an iced coffee with a designer straw and guacamole.

Not only did he take the iconic toy’s place, but are we supposed to just deal with the fact that Avo Man scoops his brethren with chips?

One thing will never change. The spud classic in a top hat is still relevant. The punk rock march of time can’t kill him.

He rides again on the big screen soon when Don Rickles voices the Mr. Potato Head character in Toy Story 4.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.