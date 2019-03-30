Facebook Says Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts Have Been Deleted Due to Technical Errors

Mark Zuckerberg attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on Nov. 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California. Facebook says on March 30, 2019 that some of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's posts on the social media site were deleted due to technical errors.
Lachlan Cunningham—Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
By Associated Press
4:53 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Facebook says some of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s posts on the social media site were deleted due to technical errors.

The company says it is unclear which posts were deleted. Facebook says the posts were mistakenly deleted a few years ago and the work required to restore them was extensive and might not have worked.

The deleted posts were first reported by Business Insider. All posts from 2007 and 2008 have been deleted, according to the report.

The way Facebook shares company information has changed over the years. It introduced its current “Newsroom” page in 2014 and shares and archives major company announcements there.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE