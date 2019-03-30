Beto O'Rourke Formally Kicks Off His 2020 Presidential Campaign With 3 Rallies Across Texas

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks from the roof of his car to an overflow crowd on March 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. Beto O'Rourke is formally kicking off his 2020 presidential campaign on March 30, 2019 with three rallies across Texas in El Paso, Houston, and Austin.
John Locher—AP
By WILL WEISSERT / AP
2:07 PM EDT

(EL PASO, Texas) — Beto O’Rourke is formally kicking off his presidential campaign with three rallies across his home state, where he came close enough to upsetting Sen. Ted Cruz to generate the national buzz now buoying his 2020 White House bid.

The Democratic ex-congressman is holding a Saturday morning rally mere blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border in his native El Paso, then traveling to historically black Texas Southern University in Houston before an evening event in the shadow of Austin’s state Capitol.

O’Rourke has visited nine states since joining the race March 14, though he’d promised to head home for an official launch.

Texas is America’s largest red state, but Democrats aren’t writing it off in 2020. Another presidential candidate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, drew large crowds at Texas Southern last weekend.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE