German Police Arrest 11 People Suspected of Planning Terrorist Attack

Policemen with a sniffer dog search a car in North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen on March 29, 2019. The police have taken large-scale action against a group of suspected Islamists. German law enforcement officials say on March 30, 2019 that 11 people were arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack but were then ordered released.
Stephan Witte—picture alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Associated Press
10:46 AM EDT

(FRANKFURT, Germany) — German law enforcement officials say 11 people were arrested in western Germany on suspicion of planning an Islamic extremist terror attack but were then ordered released after no weapons or explosives were found during searches.

The dpa news agency reported the suspects were taken into custody on Friday and Saturday in the towns of Essen, Duesseldorf, Wuppertal, Moenchengladbach, Duisburg and Ulm, citing a spokesman for prosecutors in Duesseldorf.

The prosecutors’ spokesman was quoted as saying Saturday that the group was suspected of having ties to Islamic State militants, either as sympathizers or a splinter group, and of planning a “serious act of violent subversion,” although there was no indication of a specific target.

The prosecutor’s office said the suspects were ordered released but the investigation would continue.

Officials said one suspect was from Tajikistan but provided no information about the nationalities of the others. Officials originally said 10 suspects but later updated it to 11.

