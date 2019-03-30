President Trump Pledges to Help Navy SEAL Charged With Fatally Stabbing Iraqi Prisoner

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Van Andel Arena on March 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He says on March 30, 2019 that a Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Iraqi war prisoner "will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement"
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:12 AM EDT

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Donald Trump says a Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Iraqi war prisoner “will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court.”

In his Saturday morning tweet, Trump says Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will be moved in “honor of his past service to our Country.”

Gallagher is accused of killing a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse. Navy prosecutors also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trump appears to be responding to a request from a number of congressmen for the Navy to review the conditions of Gallagher’s confinement in a Navy brig in California.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE