Ride-Share Service Lyft Jumps 21% On First Day of Stock Trading

(NEW YORK) — Stocks are holding on to broad gains at midday Friday, led by industrial companies and chipmakers.

Lyft made its much-anticipated trading debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange, jumping 21 percent to $87.24. Shares of the ride-hailing company were priced at $72.

The S&P 500 index is on track for its best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2009. The S&P technology sector has led the gains with a jump of more than 18 percent.

Boeing rose 1.9 percent, boosting the industrials sector. Micron Technology rose 4.6 percent as makers of semiconductors saw solid gains.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,828. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,866. The Nasdaq edged up 49 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,718.

