Future of Brexit in Doubt After U.K. Rejects Deal for Third Time

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons during a Brexit debate. U.K. lawmakers voted against May's Brexit divorce deal for the third time on March 29, 2019.
House of Commons—PA Images/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:55 AM EDT

(LONDON) — British lawmakers have rejected the government’s divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving the date and terms of the U.K.’s departure from the bloc uncertain.

The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

It follows defeats by even wider margins in January and March, and leaves the government’s blueprint for exiting the bloc in tatters.

Britain now has until April 12 to tell the EU what it plans to do next. It must either cancel Brexit, seek a longer delay or crash out of the bloc without a deal.

U.K. lawmakers plan to hold a series of votes Monday in an attempt to find a new plan.

