City of Chicago Seeks $130,000 From Jussie Smollett to Recoup Cost of Investigation

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Courthouse after his court appearance on March 26, 2019 in Chicago in which all charges were dropped against him. A city official on March 28, 2019 said the city of Chicago is seeking $130,000 from Smollett to cover the costs of the investigation.
Nuccio DiNuzzo—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:29 PM EDT

(CHICAGO) — A city official says Chicago is seeking $130,000 from “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett to cover the costs of the investigation into his reported beating, which police say was staged.

Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for the city government’s legal department, confirmed the amount Thursday, hours after Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city would try to recoup the money it spent on the investigation.

Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all of the charges against Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about being the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in downtown Chicago on Jan. 29.

Emanuel and the police department blasted the decision to drop the charges, saying they stand by their belief that Smollett hired two friends to help him stage the attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted publicity.

Smollett has maintained throughout that he is innocent.

