Since she’s just 17, it’s easy to categorize Billie Eilish as a Gen Z wunderkind, the kind of precocious pop artist who satisfies a teen fandom. But on her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish proves she’s got the range — and should be taken seriously as an artist with perspective and musical chops, not just a trend. “bad guy” is her case in point: simmering with jazzy intensity, it’s minimal pop at its finest, bold and experimental and deeply catchy. Eilish’s talent is making everything look easy; her voice barely rises above a throaty whisper, but the tension is palpable, even as the song ends in a surprise trap breakdown. “My mommy likes to sing along with me, but she won’t sing this song,” Eilish winks: “If she reads all the lyrics, she’ll pity the men I know.” Lucky for the rest of us, Eilish’s teenage rebellion comes in the form of music we can all get behind.