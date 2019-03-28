Venezuelan Government Bars Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó From Holding Public Office for 15 Years

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó rides during a presentation on March 27, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. The Venezuelan government has barred Guaidó from holding public office for 15 years on March 28, 2019.
Eva Marie Uzcategui—Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:15 PM EDT

(CARACAS, Venezuela) — The Venezuelan government has barred opposition leader Juan Guaidó from holding public office for 15 years.

The announcement by the state comptroller on Thursday increases pressure on the leader of the National Assembly, who is staging protests in an attempt to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

The government cited alleged irregularities in the financial records of Guaidó, who has said he expects more efforts by Maduro to derail his U.S.-backed opposition movement.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE