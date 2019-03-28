The “magic of Disney” may have earned a whole new meaning ever since one father sang like an angel for his daughter during their vacation at the Disney World resort in Florida.

Justin Gigliello shared the joyous occasion on his Twitter account over the weekend. His daughter asked the pianist at one of the park’s hotels, the Grand Floridian, to play the opera song “Ave Maria” while he sang. Gigliello, who is a voice and piano teacher in Connecticut, according to his Twitter page, hit every note of the classic Franz Schubert piece with perfection.

The heartwarming video shows Gigliello’s daughter standing proud and enthralled by his performance. “My daughter is extremely excited with how many people are enjoying this video,” Gigliello later wrote in another tweet about the video, which has reached 150,000 views as of Thursday.

It’s clear that every parent now needs to up their game.

