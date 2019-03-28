Speaker Pelosi Calls Attorney General's Mueller Report Letter 'Condescending'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is heaping scorn on Attorney General William Barr, saying his letter about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was “condescending.”

Barr’s four-page summary of the Russia probe said special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

Pelosi said she found Barr’s decision to write the letter “arrogant.” Congress, she said, doesn’t need Barr “to be our interpreter of something that he should just show us.”

The Democratic chairmen of six House committees have demanded that Barr release the Mueller report to Congress by Tuesday.

Pelosi also defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who faced calls Thursday from Republicans to resign over his comments that there was significant evidence the president and his associates conspired with Russia.

Pelosi said the Republicans are “scaredy cats” afraid of a “patriotic leader.”

