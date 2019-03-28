Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Report Is Reportedly More Than 300 Pages Long

In this March 24, 2019, photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. Democrats say they want “all of the underlying evidence” in Mueller’s investigation. But what is all of that evidence? (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen—AP
By ERIC TUCKER / AP
11:22 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report is more than 300 pages long.

That’s according to a Justice Department official and another personal familiar with the report.

The Justice Department official said Attorney General William Barr discussed the length of the report during a phone call Wednesday with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks.

