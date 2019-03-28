Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Report Is Reportedly More Than 300 Pages Long

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report is more than 300 pages long.

That’s according to a Justice Department official and another personal familiar with the report.

The Justice Department official said Attorney General William Barr discussed the length of the report during a phone call Wednesday with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks.

