The 'Swamp Thing' Photobombed a Trump Nominee Who Used to Be a Lobbyist

Deputy Secretary of Department of Interior David Bernhardt listens as President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Nov. 01, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
11:26 AM EDT

Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp as president, so it was probably a foregone conclusion that his critics would eventually find a way to use that line against his administration.

But the way it was used against Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt amused the internet.

When former fossil fuels lobbyist David Bernhardt was testifying at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Thursday, a spectator who could be seen just over his shoulder on C-SPAN calmly put on a Swamp Thing mask and sat stoically.

See some of the best swamp thing tweets below.

