Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp as president, so it was probably a foregone conclusion that his critics would eventually find a way to use that line against his administration.

But the way it was used against Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt amused the internet.

When former fossil fuels lobbyist David Bernhardt was testifying at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Thursday, a spectator who could be seen just over his shoulder on C-SPAN calmly put on a Swamp Thing mask and sat stoically.

