4 Shot, 1 Detained in Seattle Bus Shooting: Police

SEATTLE — Police say four people including a city bus driver have been shot in North Seattle and that one person has been detained.

Seattle Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that officers were on the scene with multiple victims in the Lake City neighborhood.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told the Seattle Times that four people were shot and that one of them was killed.

A bus driver on the Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso, but able to walk to a gurney to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

Price says it’s unclear whether the driver was targeted.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says all lanes were blocked on Sand Point Way NE at NE 115th Street and at Lake City Way and 125th Street.

