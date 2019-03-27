Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crimes at Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

James Alex Fields Jr. Fields at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail was convicted in a deadly car attack on a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and has plead guilty to federal hate crime charges on March 27, 2019.
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jai—AP
By Associated Press
4:15 PM EDT

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — A man convicted on state murder charges in a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

The 21-year-old Fields was convicted in December of first-degree murder and other state charges for killing anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. A jury found that Fields intentionally plowed his car into a crowd of people protesting against the white nationalists.

On Wednesday, Fields admitted he violated federal hate crime laws when he targeted the group.

