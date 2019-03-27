When you are a living legend like Diana Ross, nothing less than having a legend sing to you on your birthday will do, which is why The Boss had none other than Beyoncé singing her “Happy Birthday” for her 75th birthday.

Ross’ birthday celebration was a true reflection of her dazzling career; the party was a live concert at the Hollywood Palladium, fittingly titled “Diamond Diana Family & Friends 75th Birthday Celebration,” a “once-in-a-lifetime live concert” where Ross herself headlined the concert, making her grand entrance singing her hit song, “I’m Coming Out.” Ross also lived up to her role as the reigning diva of our times by making multiple glamorous outfit changes during the night.

In addition to Beyoncé’s memorable presence at the extravaganza, Stevie Wonder and Sean “Diddy” Combs and countless other celebs were on deck to celebrate Ross. However, Beyoncé’s dulcet birthday serenade was probably the ultimate tribute during a night celebrating one of music’s greatest, a true gift from one queen to another.

See all the highlights from Diana Ross’ 75th birthday below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.