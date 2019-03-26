Purdue Pharma to Pay $270 Million Settlement for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

(TULSA, Okla.) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has confirmed that the drugmaker that made billions of dollars selling OxyContin and the company’s owners have reached a $270 million settlement with the state over its role in the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed the Purdue Pharma settlement at a Tuesday conference in Tulsa.

Nearly $200 million of the Connecticut-based company’s settlement will go toward establishing the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University’s health center in Tulsa. Local governments will get $12.5 million.

The deal comes two months before Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other drug companies was set to become the first in a coast-to-coast wave of litigation against the industry to go to trial.

This is the first settlement to come out of the barrage of lawsuits.

