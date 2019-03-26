Purdue Pharma to Pay $270 Million Settlement for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

Family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. on Aug. 17, 2018. Oklahoma's attorney general confirmed on March 26, 2019 that a settlement of $270 million was reached with Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis.
Jessica Hill—AP
By Associated Press
(TULSA, Okla.) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has confirmed that the drugmaker that made billions of dollars selling OxyContin and the company’s owners have reached a $270 million settlement with the state over its role in the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed the Purdue Pharma settlement at a Tuesday conference in Tulsa.

Nearly $200 million of the Connecticut-based company’s settlement will go toward establishing the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University’s health center in Tulsa. Local governments will get $12.5 million.

The deal comes two months before Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other drug companies was set to become the first in a coast-to-coast wave of litigation against the industry to go to trial.

This is the first settlement to come out of the barrage of lawsuits.

