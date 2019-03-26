Elizabeth Warren Is Officially Running to Get This Train

By Cady Lang
1:37 PM EDT

The 2020 presidential election isn’t the only race that Elizabeth Warren is eager to run in — it appears that she’s got the commuter hustle on her mind too.

The Massachusetts senator and Democratic hopeful was spotted racing into New York City’s Penn Station, an iced coffee in hand, to catch a train, leading a TMZ cameraman down flights of stairs and through the station in hot pursuit. Once Warren checked the station’s arrivals and departures board, however, she realized she did have time for a quick interview and was happy to discuss Robert Mueller’s report on President Trump and Russia, noting that she believes it “should be made public.”

Despite Warren’s thoughts on the Mueller report, however, it appears that the Internet was far more interested in the 69-year-old’s ability to chat without being out of breath after racing through Penn Station, with many finding Warren’s stamina and energy as a commuter inspiring. Warren, herself, took to Twitter to cheekily talk about the experience, with an invite to TMZ to “keep up!”

Here are some of the reactions.

