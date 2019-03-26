Jussie Smollett's Lawyers Say All Charges Against Him Have Been Dropped

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The charges against Smollett were dropped on March 26, 2019 according to his lawyers.
Nuccio DiNuzzo—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:27 AM EDT

(CHICAGO) — Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

