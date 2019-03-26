Watch out, Prince George: Some other royals want to steal your role as king of royal child antics.

Monaco’s 4-year-old Prince Jacques took lessons from the British royal by being a master spy on Sunday, with sunglasses and all, on his parents’ very important duties. The prince spied on his parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, from a window in the palace as they welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife for a meeting on trade.

Prince Oscar of Sweden also made an impression with his attention-grabbing lack of excitement at Stockholm’s Royal Palace earlier this month. The three-year-old didn’t appear to be enjoying himself as he was the only one not smiling for his camera in photos with his mother and father, Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel, and his big sister, Princess Estelle.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden attend the Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace on March 12, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. Michael Campanella—Getty Images

It seemed to be an unimpressive day for Prince Oscar, who frowned in most photos from the Crown Princess’ Name Day celebration.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace on March 12, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. Michael Campanella—Getty Images

5-year-old Prince George has earned his title as royal show-stealer in his many adorable appearances, from goofy dance moves to uncontrollable giggles. Last July, the Prince of Cambridge also spied on royal business through the palace windows, watching the Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary celebrations with his little sister, Princess Charlotte.

