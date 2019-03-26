Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner may be the one Game of Thrones alliance that’s built to last.

The enduring friendship between the pair of actors who play sisters on the epic HBO show has been a real treat for Thrones fans. They even have those Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner tattoos, endearingly practiced their autographs together, and swap loving tweets to each other.

And apparently, the rapport was instant.

It all began with the chemistry read where 12-year-old Maisie Williams and 13-year-old Sophie Turner meshed very well.

“We were pretty much best friends from that second on,” Turner told Rolling Stone in a cover story published Tuesday.

Williams was all praise for her offscreen soul sister too.

“I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I’d ever seen,” Williams said. “I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together.”

But the friendship doesn’t always make filming easy.

“We’re a nightmare to work with,” Turner said. “If you’re working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it’s just the hardest thing in the world. I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult.”

If they can keep the friendship chemistry going, at the very least we’ll have one happy Game of Thrones ending.

Read on for the full Rolling Stone interview with Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

