The BTS dolls from Mattel are officially unveiled and the early word on the collection has arrived in the form of a tidal wave of comments from the fandom social media.

One thing seems certain – some of the fans are thrilled that Mattel made dolls of the global K-Pop phenomenon in the first place. But as always with celebrity portraiture – who could forget that Belle doll – people are quick to sound off.

Many soldiers in BTS’ army love the toys crafted in the famous likeness of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope, with some even suggesting that nailing what the boys look like in real life might even be creepy. Others found the portrayal of the hair and facial features questionable.

People also had plenty to say about the snazzy little outfits and the eyeliner painting the mugs on the international stars.

Mattel’s collaboration with BTS was announced in January, and the toy-making giant had been teasing the official release for weeks.

“BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language,” Mattel’s senior vice president Sejal Shah Miller said in a release.

“Through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band.”

See the photos of some of the new BTS dolls below.

And here’s a sampling of the artistic criticism of the new dolls below.

The Praise:

The Criticism:

The Defense:

The Jokes:

