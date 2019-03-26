(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic leaders of six House committees are demanding that Congress have the full report by special counsel Robert Mueller “no later” than April 2.

The chairmen of the panels wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr Monday that his four-page summary of Mueller’s work is “not sufficient for Congress, a coequal branch of government” to perform oversight duties.

According to Barr, Mueller did not find that Trump or his associates colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. By Barr’s account, Mueller did not implicate or exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, effectively punting that question.

The heads of the committees asked Barr to send them the full Mueller report by April 2 and start sending Congress the underlying documents the same day.

