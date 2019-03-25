James Comey’s learning what happens when you get introspective on Twitter the hard way.

Attorney General William Barr told Congress that the Robert Mueller’s lengthy investigation did not conclude that President Donald Trump or anyone associated with the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.

But as for whether the President obstructed justice, the Special Counsel decided “not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement.”

That left Democrats clamoring for answers from Barr.

It looks like that also left the former FBI director still with outstanding questions of his own, and so on Sunday, he posted some tweets to that effect.

Here’s the first one of him taking an interval of reflection, lost in that deep thought as he looks outward on a sun-dappled cliff for soul searching.

“Geologic time offers useful perspective,” he wrote.

Here’s the second tweet along with the a photo of Comey staring up at the natural wonders of a sunlit forest.

“So many questions,” it read.

Of course the pictures quickly set off jokes as Twitterati came in full force with the clapbacks.

See a sampling below.

It’s not the first time the former fed has showed his love of nature.

When he first officially joined in 2017, he tweeted “Beautiful fall day at West Point. Lone kayaker on the Hudson,” alongside a picture of himself kayaking solo.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.