Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the stars of last year’s beloved teenage rom-com, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has a sweet reunion at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Condor and Centineo, who are currently working on the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, hung out on the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet, where they hugged and Centineo planted a friendly and entirely platonic kiss on the top of Condor’s head.

Lest fans get any crazy ideas, although Condor and Centineo have plenty of chemistry on-screen as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, Condor revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan in February that although she and Centineo can appear flirtatious because of the storyline of the film, they are just friends.

“Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” Condor said. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

See Condor and Centineo take on the Kids’ Choice red carpet below.

