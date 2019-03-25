Michael Avenatti Has Been Charged With Trying to Extort Nike. Here's What We Know So Far

High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged in separate federal investigations on Monday, including one that alleges he tried to extort $20 million from Nike.

The United States Attorney of the Southern District of New York said the charges against Avenatti were “for attempting to extract more than $20M in payments from Nike by threatening to garner publicity to inflict financial & reputational harm if his demands were not met.”

In a copy of the complaint, prosecutors allege Avenatti “threatened to cause substantial financial harm to Nike and its reputation if Nike did not agree to make multi-million dollar payments to Avenatti,” as well as to one of his clients.

In addition, the U.S. Attorney of the Central District of California announced Avenatti was charged Monday with federal bank fraud and wire fraud.

In a press release, authorities in Los Angeles said Avenatti allegedly “embezzled a client’s money in order to pay his own expenses and debts — as well as those of his coffee business and law firm — and also defrauded a bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans.”

Avenatti, 48, gained nationwide attention when he represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Donald Trump. He also briefly considered running for president.

Shortly before the charges became public on Monday, Avenatti tweeted his plans to hold a press conference Tuesday “to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by Nike that we have uncovered.”

Avenatti did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

