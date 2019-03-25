It was just a few days ago that Game of Thrones threw down the gauntlet. In the lead up to the show’s eighth and final season, HBO scattered six thrones across the globe. The hope was that fans would vie for the throne, tagging their quests with #ForTheThrone, sharing the fun on social media, and building buzz for the already buzzworthy show.

HBO may have underestimated their fans’ desire to claim the Iron Throne, though. Less than a week after the launch, the first throne has already been found.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

After HBO released a few picture and video clues, fans Alex Bowring and Tom Maullin-Sapey from Oxford, England, along with the help of their friend Dom Oakes, managed to crack the clues and track down the first Iron Throne. According to Radio Times, the duo followed the clues and found the throne in Puzzlewood at the Forest of Dean, which sounds like it could be a location in Westeros, but is actually in Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom.

While the pair did not get to usurp Cersei’s rule of the Seven Kingdoms, they were rewarded with a crown, a reward sure to make any Lannister or Stark swoon with jealousy.

Want to play, too? Check out the official website for the challenge, but get cracking, because not only are the White Walkers about to breach the wall, but HBO’s countdown clock says that fans have just eight days left to find the second throne, which appears to be hidden in the North.

Contact us at editors@time.com.