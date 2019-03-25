The 2019 Oscars may have already been handed out, but there’s an early frontrunner for next year’s best live action short film. The short has everything—high drama, imminent danger, unbelievable athletic feats, a quick-thinking protagonist, and bold acts of heroism that will have audiences on the edge of their seats, all packed into less than 30 seconds.

The video, which was shared online by Twitter user @djsantero, kicks off with a moment of high drama. Two small kids are playing on a snow-covered hill seemingly completely unaware that they are in the path of a rapidly oncoming sled. From out of nowhere a hero jumps into action. He leaps into the path of the sled and grabs one child, tucking them under his arm. He then grabs the second one by the arm and realizing that he has no other option, leap frogs over the speeding sled with both children in his arms, keeping everyone safe from an otherwise potentially serious collision.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

They say that adrenaline can give you unexpected strength and this video seems to prove it. The tweet and the embedded video has since gone viral and for good reason—it’s a great short film. If, for some reason, it isn’t eligible for an Oscar come 2020, at least give the guy a World’s Greatest Dad mug.

Contact us at editors@time.com.