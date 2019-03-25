Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on March 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Thank goodness Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to help you switch up your fitness routine the practical way.

The 71-year-old former California governor and actor has been documenting and uploading his workouts to TikTok — and the ex-professional bodybuilder has one of the most widely spread clips thus far.

It features the Austria native (user name @arnoldschnitzel) tirelessly racing around to try to catch up with Whiskey the mini pony. Fittingly, the video is set to "Should've Been a Cowboy," which is the correct tune to blast when one is chasing a small pony while wearing a cowboy hat.

“Whiskey the mini-pony has a morning fitness routine, too. #likearnold,” Schwarzengger, who underwent open heart surgery last year, captioned the video.

Recreating his particular workout isn't easy if you don't have a mini pony at your disposal right now. So we all might as well just watch and take notes on his technique and joie de vivre.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger is living in my personal heaven and i must accept that," Twitter user Luke Mones wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is living in my personal heaven and i must accept thatpic.twitter.com/eXv1qKdODj - Luke Mones (@LukeMones) March 23, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a Tik Tok of him and his miniature pony and the world nEEDS TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/sXLN69fshg - regina (@_reginamd) March 22, 2019

If you don’t follow Arnold Schwarzenegger on insta you should because he just posted a video of him chasing his mini pony named whiskey on a bike while the song “should’ve been a cowboy” plays. And if that isn’t the best thing I’ve seen today😂😂😂 - Lexi Martin (@martin_james0) March 21, 2019

Even Toby Keith himself approves.

<3 <3 <3 // Check out this video created by Arnold : https://t.co/0BJZVQsEII : Whiskey the mini-pony has a morning fitness routine, too. #likearnold - Genosse Moppel #Safeyourinternet (@philbill1337) March 22, 2019

Finally some news you can use.