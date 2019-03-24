Read Attorney General William Barr's Letter to Congress on the Mueller Report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr departs his home March 23, 2019 in McLean, Virginia.
Win McNamee—Getty Images
By Rachel E. Greenspan
5:10 PM EDT

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr delivered a four-page letter to congressional leaders outlining the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The letter addresses each aspect of Mueller’s findings, highlighting the focal points of the investigation: Russian interference in the 2016 election, whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

On collusion with Russian, Barr quoted Mueller’s report as concluding, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

On possible obstruction of justice, Mueller wrote, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Barr said that he is still reviewing the full report, including sections that he could release publicly.

Read the full text of the letter below:

Page 1 of Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Department of Justice
Page 2 of Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Department of Justice
Page 3 of Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Department of Justice
Page 4 of Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Department of Justice

 

