Here's What's New on (and Leaving) HBO in April 2019

April is coming, but the final season of Game of Thrones is not the only thing to look forward to this month on HBO.

In addition to that much-anticipated premiere, lots of other TV shows, movies and original programming are coming to the HBO NOW streaming service in April 2019.

From Crazy Rich Asians and BlacKkKlansman to Mean Girls, there’s no shortage of movies to keep you busy before the Game of Thrones premiere on April 14.

It’s also the last call for movies currently on the streaming service, including Phantom Thread and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Here’s what’s new on HBO in April 2019 plus what’s leaving.

Here are the original series and seasons on HBO in April 2019

Available April 1

Golden Life: Season 3 Premiere

Available April 5

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: Season 2 Premiere

Available April 14

Game of Thrones: Season 8 Premiere

Available April 22

Gentleman Jack: Series Premiere

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries: Premiere

Available April 27

Esme and Roy: Season 1 Series Finale

Here is the other original programming premiering on HBO in April 2019

Available April 6

Native Son

Available April 8

Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut

Available April 19

VICE Special Report

Available April 23

HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum

Available April 25

HBO First Look: Tolkien

Available April 26

Entre Nos: Spot On

Available April 27

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Here are the movies streaming on HBO in April 2019

Available April 1

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

A Time to Kill

A Walk in the Clouds

Annie Hall

Bananas

Ben

Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)

The Green Inferno

Griff The Invisible

Hannah and Her Sisters

Hoffa

I Am Sam

Jonah Hex

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

The Little Rascals

Manhattan

Mean Girls

October Sky

Pride

Repo Men (Extended Version)

Slow Burn

Splice

Suffragette

Veronica Mars

Waking Ned Devine

Available April 6

The Nun

Available April 13

Crazy Rich Asians

Available April 20

BlacKkKlansman

Available April 27

The Darkest Minds

Here’s everything leaving HBO in April 2019

Leaving April 24

Man on Fire

Leaving April 27

Wonder Woman

Leaving April 30

American Loser

Analyze That

Analyze This

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cop Car

Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Edge of Darkness

Father Figures

First Daughter

Four Christmases

The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version)

House of the Dead 2

Invictus

The Lost Boys

Lowriders

The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)

The Mummy

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Phantom Thread

Pitch Perfect 3

Romeo Must Die

The Thin Red Line

The Truth About Charlie

U.S. Marshalls

