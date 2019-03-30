Here's What's New on (and Leaving) HBO in April 2019

April is coming, but the final season of Game of Thrones is not the only thing to look forward to this month on HBO.
In addition to that much-anticipated premiere, lots of other TV shows, movies and original programming are coming to the HBO NOW streaming service in April 2019.
From Crazy Rich Asians and BlacKkKlansman to Mean Girls, there’s no shortage of movies to keep you busy before the Game of Thrones premiere on April 14.
It’s also the last call for movies currently on the streaming service, including Phantom Thread and Cheaper by the Dozen.
Here’s what’s new on HBO in April 2019 plus what’s leaving.
Here are the original series and seasons on HBO in April 2019
Available April 1
Golden Life: Season 3 Premiere
Available April 5
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: Season 2 Premiere
Available April 14
Game of Thrones: Season 8 Premiere
Available April 22
Gentleman Jack: Series Premiere
On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries: Premiere
Available April 27
Esme and Roy: Season 1 Series Finale
Here is the other original programming premiering on HBO in April 2019
Available April 6
Native Son
Available April 8
Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut
Available April 19
VICE Special Report
Available April 23
HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum
Available April 25
HBO First Look: Tolkien
Available April 26
Entre Nos: Spot On
Available April 27
2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Here are the movies streaming on HBO in April 2019
Available April 1
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
A Time to Kill
A Walk in the Clouds
Annie Hall
Bananas
Ben
Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)
The Green Inferno
Griff The Invisible
Hannah and Her Sisters
Hoffa
I Am Sam
Jonah Hex
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)
The Little Rascals
Manhattan
Mean Girls
October Sky
Pride
Repo Men (Extended Version)
Slow Burn
Splice
Suffragette
Veronica Mars
Waking Ned Devine
Available April 6
The Nun
Available April 13
Crazy Rich Asians
Available April 20
BlacKkKlansman
Available April 27
The Darkest Minds
Here’s everything leaving HBO in April 2019
Leaving April 24
Man on Fire
Leaving April 27
Wonder Woman
Leaving April 30
American Loser
Analyze That
Analyze This
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cop Car
Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Edge of Darkness
Father Figures
First Daughter
Four Christmases
The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version)
House of the Dead 2
Invictus
The Lost Boys
Lowriders
The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)
The Mummy
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Phantom Thread
Pitch Perfect 3
Romeo Must Die
The Thin Red Line
The Truth About Charlie
U.S. Marshalls