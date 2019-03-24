12 People Hospitalized After 50-Vehicle Pileup in Los Angeles, Authorities Say

By Associated Press
10:19 AM EDT

(GORMAN, Calif.) — Authorities say several crashes involving about 50 vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles have sent 12 people to the hospital.

The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website said the accidents occurred amid thick fog.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said a dozen people were transported to the hospital. One was in critical condition, four others sustained minor injuries and seven more had minor injuries. The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse in a trailer that was rear-ended.

The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE