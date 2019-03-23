Robert Kraft Apologizes Amid Prostitution Scandal: 'I Have Extraordinary Respect for Women'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has broken his silence a month after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida shopping-center massage parlor.

Although the 77-year-old initially denied any wrongdoing shortly after the charges hit — despite being allegedly caught on video twice — the six-time Super Bowl-winning owner said he was “truly sorry” in a new statement released Saturday.

“I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” he said.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution late last month, and even received support from longtime friend President Donald Trump after news of the charges became public.

Earlier this week, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s office confirmed that they offered Kraft and other men charged with soliciting prostitution a plea deal in the case.

Kraft didn’t specifically mention the deal in Saturday’s statement, but did note that he has “extraordinary respect for women.”

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” he also said.

Kraft’s wife, Myra, died in 2011.

Read Kraft’s full statement below:

