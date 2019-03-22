Read William Barr's Letter to Congress Confirming the Mueller Report

After receiving Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated report on President Donald Trump and Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, Attorney General William Barr told Congress that he is “committed to as much transparency as possible.”

In a letter addressed to ranking member of the Senate and House Committees on the Judiciary on Friday, Barr stated that he is currently reviewing the report and “I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

Barr also noted that when Mueller delivered the report, the Special Counsel stated “that the Attorney General may determine that public release of” this notification “would be of the public interest.”

“I have so determined,” Barr wrote.

Read Barr’s full letter below.

Attorney General Bill Barr notified Congress on Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had completed his report and submitted it to him for review. Justice Department

Dear Chairman Graham, Chairman Nadler, Ranking Member Feinstein, and Ranking Member Collins: I write to notify you pursuant to 28 C.F.R. 600.9(a)(3) that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters. In addition to this notification, the Special Counsel regulations require that I provide you with “a description and explanation of instances (if any) in which the Attorney General” or acting Attorney General “concluded that a proposed action by a Special Counsel was so inappropriate or unwarranted under established Departmental practices that it should not be pursued.” 28 C.F.R. 600.9(a)(3). There were no such instances during the Special Counsel’s investigation. The Special Counsel has submitted to me today a “confidential reporting explaining the prosecution or declination decisions” he has reached, as required by 28 C.F.R. 600.9(a)(3). I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend. Separately, I intend to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the publicn consistent with the law.

Contact us at editors@time.com.