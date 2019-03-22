Read William Barr's Letter to Congress Confirming the Mueller Report

After receiving Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated report on President Donald Trump and Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, Attorney General William Barr told Congress that he is “committed to as much transparency as possible.”
In a letter addressed to ranking member of the Senate and House Committees on the Judiciary on Friday, Barr stated that he is currently reviewing the report and “I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”
Barr also noted that when Mueller delivered the report, the Special Counsel stated “that the Attorney General may determine that public release of” this notification “would be of the public interest.”
“I have so determined,” Barr wrote.
Read Barr’s full letter below.