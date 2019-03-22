Raising children isn’t the easiest thing in the world, which is why some parents resort to desperate measures to keep their kids in order.

A couple in Hertfordshire, England is looking for a part-time nanny for their twin girls with one particular stipulation: that they dress up as a different Disney princess every month.

In a listing posted on childcare.co.uk, the parents state they want a nanny who can care for their Disney-obsessed 5-year-old daughters while in character. As they put it, they believe “it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella.” The job includes typical nannying tasks like cooking dinner and after-school pickup, in addition to “arranging a variety of Disney-related activities.”

The nanny would also need to feel comfortable disciplining the children, as they “can be little terrors at times!” according to the post.

The job would pay around 52,000 USD, and includes 25 days of vacation. The cost of the costumes would also be covered.

