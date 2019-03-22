Monica Gellar’s enviable West Village apartment was the primary hang-out destination for the cast of Friends and also the basis for many unrealistic ideas about what it would cost to live as a hip twenty-something in downtown Manhattan. Now, it appears that not even Monica can afford the rent on the beloved show’s apartment.

In an Instagram video posted by Monica’s real-life counterpart, actress Courteney Cox on Thursday, Friends fans can watch Cox walk towards her old television digs on the corner of Bedford and Grove as the camera pans up to the famous apartment and a soundbite from the show plays in the background.

In the cheeky caption, Cox wryly noted the effects of New York City’s real estate market while paying homage to the format of each Friends episode title: “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000.”

Watch Cox’s full visit to the Friends apartment on Instagram below.

