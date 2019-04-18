Easter Sunday can be a wonderful time to have fun with friends and family, but if you want to enjoy a nice brunch or dinner out or need to get some last-minute supplies, you may be wondering what’s open on Easter in 2019. Here’s a comprehensive list of where you can shop and eat on Easter Sunday 2019.

When is Easter Sunday in 2019?

This year Easter Sunday will be on April 21, 2019. This date changes every year depending on the full moon. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Easter Sunday either happens just after the Spring Equinox or after the first full moon of spring which religious calendars refer to as “Paschal Full Moon”. So, according to Christian church calendar calculations (try saying that 5 times fast) the Spring Equinox is fixed on March 21, which means that the first full moon of spring of 2019 was on Tuesday, April 19 so the Sunday following, April 21, is Easter Sunday.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. Paul J. Richards—AFP/Getty Images

Are stores closed on Easter Sunday 2019?

Though Easter Sunday is not a federal holiday, it is a day that some stores and restaurants observe. Some do it for religious purposes like Chick-fil-A which is closed every Sunday regardless. Though some places that are closed that may come as a surprise are big retail stores like Target, Sam’s Club and Costco. Also, if you are looking to get a burrito bowl on Sunday after doing a big Easter egg hunt, you’ll be out of luck since Chipotle restaurants will be closed until the next day when they will resume usual business hours.

What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2019?

If you’re worried about where you’re going to get your Easter Sunday eggs to dye this year or where to eat if you don’t want to cook, here’s who’s keeping their doors open.

The Walmart logo is seen on a store in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2019. Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images

Stores

Walmart stores will be open be open regular business hours.

Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5pm at most locations except the Portland, Maine Trader Joe’s one which will be closed all of Sunday.

Walgreens stores will be open regular business hours.

Most Rite Aid stores will be open regular business hours.

Most CVS stores will be open regular business hours.

Restaurants

Boston Market restaurants will be open regular business hours and will be offering a special meal for $12.99 on Easter Sunday as well as Heat & Serve Easter Meals for groups of 3, 4, 6 or 12 people. Also leading up to Easter, they are serving a Lent menu on Fridays featuring Baked Cod.

Cracker Barrel offers a Family Meal To-Go catering on Easter Sunday so if you don’t want to cook, have them do it for you.

Olive Garden restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Chili’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Panera Bread restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Red Lobster restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Denny’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Outback Steakhouse restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Easter Sunday though some may be delayed so check your local restaurant.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Waffle House restaurants will be open regular business hours.

P.F. Chang’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Del Taco restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Because these restaurants are franchise owned businesses, please check local restaurant for availability on Easter Sunday for the restaurants below.

McDonalds

Wendy’s

Sonic

Arby’s

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

IHOP

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Write to Elaine Selna at elaine.selna@time.com.